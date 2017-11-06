Mom hit and killed while talking to school bus driver

STARR, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a mother who just put her 16-year-old daughter on the school bus in South Carolina was struck and killed by a car as she talked to the bus driver.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said 46-year-old Kerri Mullins was talking through the bus driver's side window on a two-lane road in Starr when a car coming from the opposite way hit her.

Shore says it was foggy when the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday and the school bus' red stop lights were not on because the bus door was closed.

Authorities say no one else was seriously injured and the wreck is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Authorities say the bus was taking students to Crescent High School.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.