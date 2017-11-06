Popular inspirational police officer proposes to girlfriend in viral video

Officer Tommy Norman is a law enforcement officer in North Little Rock, AR, and his popular Facebook page captured a very special moment in his life on Nov. 4. (Source: Officer Tommy Norman/Facebook)

Officer Tommy Norman is a law enforcement officer in North Little Rock, AR, and his popular Facebook page captured a very special moment in his life on Nov. 4.

In a video on Nov. 4, he posted his engagement to his girlfriend, Rosalynd Guiden, with her son Reilly and family and friends in attendance at her 30th birthday party.

Officer Norman is insanely popular on Facebook for his videos and his interactions with the North Little Rock community. He's helped a pregnant homeless woman with a small child and works with children and shut-ins as an advocate in his community. He says he feels like he's an advocate for folks who don't have a voice for themselves.

He's profiled many community members that have become just as popular as he as. Through his works in his community, he started the Mission Give Foundation, an organization outside of the police department that Norman uses to continue his outreach.

He posted in June that his department enforced a rule that permitted posting to social media while on duty. He said he respected the rule and continued to post while not in uniform.

Norman says he didn't expect the proposal video to go viral, but thanks everyone for their love and support.

"I just want people to know that you should never give up on love," Norman said.

