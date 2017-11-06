Popular inspirational police officer proposes to girlfriend in viral video

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
It’s a historic Midlands school that transforms young men into military leaders. But, to one California family, Camden Military Academy left its mark in a different way.More >>
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.More >>
A trio of suspects wanted in connection with a purse snatching investigation in Columbia remain sought by police.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
Officer Tommy Norman is a law enforcement officer in North Little Rock, AR, and his popular Facebook page captured a very special moment in his life on Nov. 4.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
