Trio sought in late evening purse snatching at Walmart

A trio of suspects wanted in connection with a purse snatching investigation in Columbia remain sought by police.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the male suspect stole a 60-year-old woman's purse at the Walmart on Forest Drive on Nov. 2. The woman chased the suspect, police said, but wasn't able to catch up to him.

Investigators believe the suspect got into a car with two women and fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.