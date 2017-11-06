Deputies: Crime victim held suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived

The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
A trio of suspects wanted in connection with a purse snatching investigation in Columbia remain sought by police.More >>
A trio of suspects wanted in connection with a purse snatching investigation in Columbia remain sought by police.More >>
A memo from South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has forced judges, attorneys and law enforcement to re-examine how they handle cases in lower level courtrooms.More >>
A memo from South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has forced judges, attorneys and law enforcement to re-examine how they handle cases in lower level courtrooms.More >>
A Kershaw County homeowner is credited with catching a thief shortly after breaking into his vehicle and then holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.More >>
A Kershaw County homeowner is credited with catching a thief shortly after breaking into his vehicle and then holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.More >>
Richland County deputies need your help finding two suspects wanted for armed robbery.More >>
Richland County deputies need your help finding two suspects wanted for armed robbery.More >>
The impeachment trial starts Monday for Clemson University student government vice president Jaren Stewart.More >>
The impeachment trial starts Monday for Clemson University student government vice president Jaren Stewart.More >>
A 28-year-old is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with an assault on his girlfriend at a Midlands area apartment complex, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A 28-year-old is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with an assault on his girlfriend at a Midlands area apartment complex, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
One person is dead following an accident on a South Carolina highway in Calhoun County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
One person is dead following an accident on a South Carolina highway in Calhoun County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>