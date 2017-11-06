Deputies: Crime victim held suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived

A Kershaw County homeowner is credited with catching a suspect shortly after breaking into his vehicle and then holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened Saturday afternoon when a Lugoff homeowner noticed Nicholas Hull-Martinez walking away from the owner's vehicle.

The homeowner was able to catch up to him when Hull-Martinez got hung up on a fence at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School. He held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond.

