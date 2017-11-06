Two wanted in Midlands armed robbery that ended in gunfire

Richland County deputies need your help finding two suspects wanted for armed robbery.

Deputies say 18-year-old Quintrell Morris and 19-year-old Dakwan Boston pointed a handgun at a victim on the 300 block of Greybark Drive and demanded money.

They say the two stole an unknown amount of money and then fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

