Clemson student VP faces impeachment trial Monday after Pledge of Allegiance protest

CLEMSON, SC (WYFF) - The impeachment trial starts Monday for Clemson University student government vice president Jaren Stewart.

Student Sen. Miller Hoffman filed the articles of impeachment last month.

"(The) Specific reasons for impeachment: not fulfilling elected responsibilities of the student body vice president, and being unfit for the office of the student body vice president," Hoffman said during a meeting last month.

Hoffman brought up misconduct allegations made against Stewart regarding to his time as a resident assistant in April.

"This whole thing is FERPA protected and thus our policy as a university is not to comment on confidential student records," Sikes said.

Stewart told WYFF News 4's Mandy Gaither that he and several members of student government sat through the pledge at a student government meeting on Sept. 25.

During the Senate meeting, Hoffman said the impeachment effort had nothing to do with that.

"I cannot stress enough how the situation has absolutely nothing to do with the flag protest, or contain any racial motivation at all. Such narrative is without evidence and is completely untrue," Hoffman said.

Others in the meeting, weren't convinced the impeachment effort wasn't racial motivated and voiced support for Stewart.

"We go to (Stewart) and let him know that we don't feel safe when the KKK is dropping paraphernalia in front of our dorm rooms. We go to him and let him know that we don't feel safe on this campus. We deserve that, right?" an unidentified woman said during the meeting.

"When is the last time that the people who want him impeached showed up to an event that was held by black students union (unintelligible) or any other black student organization on this campus? When is the last time you stood up and represented for us?."

"The fact is Jaren is our representation on this campus, and it goes back to he's black. He's black and he is in charge, man. That's the reality. He is our representation and y'all want to remove him, and none of you are going to be willing to stand up and beat that for us. You're just taking that away so we have less of a voice, the woman said."

The impeachment hearing is set for 7 p.m. in the Student Senate Chambers.

