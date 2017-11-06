Attempted murder charges for man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend, deputies say

A 28-year-old is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with an assault on his girlfriend at a Midlands area apartment complex, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Brandon Bing will be charged with attempted murder in the Oct. 22 incident at The Reserves on Faraway Drive.

According to the sheriff's department, Bing assaulted his girlfriend with a handgun and also opened fire on her. She suffered minor injuries and the gunshot missed her entirely.

Bing fled the scene shortly after the incident, investigators said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.