HP: One killed after car crashes into tree, flips over

One person is dead following an accident on a South Carolina highway in Calhoun County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 172.

According to investigators, the driver of a 4-door 2005 Mazda was traveling south when it ran off the side of the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped over.

Troopers say the person killed was not wearing a seat belt. No word on the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.