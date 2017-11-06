Identity mix-up leaves Midlands rap artist confused for Texas church shooter

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Still fresh in the minds of many, a Midlands family is crying out for answers in the disappearance of Tommy Brailey.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >>
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
The Bishopville Police Department says they arrested a man who was asleep behind the wheel with a large amount of cash and drugs during a Nov. 3 traffic stop.More >>
Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.More >>
Authorities say a mother who just put her high school student on the school bus in South Carolina was struck and killed by a car as she talked to the bus driver.More >>
It’s a historic Midlands school that transforms young men into military leaders. But, to one California family, Camden Military Academy left its mark in a different way.More >>
