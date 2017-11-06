Identity mix-up leaves Midlands rap artist confused for Texas church shooter

A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online. (Source: Facebook)

A Sunday church service turned deadly in Texas when investigators say a gunman opened fire on the congregation.

There are 26 people dead; some families are grieving the loss of several members. Now, South Carolinians are responding. Some are preaching love, as others lash-out online.

The pastor and executive director at the SC Baptist Convention preaches compassion in the face of hate, and so does one Midlands music artist, who says an identity mix-up leaves his family threatened online.

Devin Patrick says he’s gotten death threats on his Facebook page, all because his name is similar to the shooting suspect, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

Patrick looks nothing like the suspect, who investigators say is dead from a gunshot. But still, Patrick has lost sleep from deleting what he calls hateful speech directed at himself and his child, overnight.

“[They were] vulgar messages, videos up under me and my child in the car, ‘both of Y'all should die,'" Patrick says.

As Patrick, a recording artist in the Midland tries to clear his name, pastors with the South Carolina Baptist Convention are praying and preaching a similar message against hate.

“I think of the scripture that reminds us in Romans 12:21, that we are not to be overwhelmed by evil, but to overcome evil with good. The scripture talks about being wise as serpents and gentle as doves," Dr. Gary Hollingsworth says.

The Baptist community is against lashing-out in reaction, even to tragedies like this latest massacre. Patrick is beginning to question the open mic Facebook sets for messages that can hurt.

“Where’s the motive of people’s thought process on social media? I don’t think fighting hate with hate is ever the answer for stuff like that," he says.

Authorities said about 20 others were wounded. The suspect was later found dead in his vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.