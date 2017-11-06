FIRST ALERT: Traffic a slog as fog makes morning commute difficult

Fog is the big issue this morning as many places are at zero visibility. As a result, a dense fog advisory is set until 10 a.m.

It will take some time for the fog to lift however, once it does, look for a very warm day as we’ll see highs in the 80's (the record high is 82 degrees set in 2003).

A cold front will move into the state by late Tuesday and will end our streak of sunny/warm days. The front will give us clouds with a good chance of rain starting Wednesday through Thursday with much cooler temperatures.

Highs both days in the 60's. We’ll remain with below normal temperatures through the weekend with another system coming our way by Sunday with a chance of showers. We might have to watch Friday for lingering showers, but it's just too early to tell right now.

Forecast:

Today: Dense fog through 10 a.m. Becoming partly cloudy, very warm with highs in the lower 80's.

Tuesday: Dense fog in the morning, then partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon, highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms, highs middle 60's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.