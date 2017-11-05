Richland Co. deputies investigating death of infant

Deputies in Richland County are investigating after an infant was found dead Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Reynard Court in Irmo at about 8 a.m. Richland County EMS said the infant was dead when they arrived on the scene.

The Richland County Coroner has labeled the infant’s death as suspicious since the cause of death is not known at this time. The coroner said he will know more after an autopsy is completed on Monday.

