This reporter's response to a body-shaming comment from a viewer has everyone reacting

A body-shaming comment posted on social media about a traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar with even celebrities getting involved.

The comment posted on Wednesday morning, which has since been deleted, called the new morning traffic reporter for WFAA Channel 8 News, Demetria Obilor, ridiculous for being a size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress.

“I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses,” Jan Shedd said in her post. “I’m not going to watch Channel 8 anymore.”

Below is a screenshot someone posted on Twitter of the original post from Jan Shedd.

NBC News reports that Obilor has been a traffic reporter at WFAA for about two weeks. The 26-year-old was not made aware of the comment about her until Friday and she took to Twitter to post a video.

In the video, she addresses both the controversy and the love that has come her way.

“I’m waking up from my Friday nap, right? Apparently to some controversy, but a whole lot of love,” Obilor says.

She goes on to address those who have an issue with her appearance.

“A quick word to those people. This is the way that I’m built, this is the way that I was born. I’m not going anywhere, so if you don’t like it, you have your options,” the young reporter said.

She then goes on to thank those who have shown her love and support saying that she loves them right back.

Addressing the haters, showing love to my ppl ?? and thank you @chancetherapper ?? pic.twitter.com/ks2cTSuLLe — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) November 3, 2017

Obilor has received praise since she posted her video from people all over the nation with some thanking her for speaking out against body shaming.

Thank you @DemetriaObilor for speaking out against body shaming - it's a sick part of our culture. You're absolutely gorgeous. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 4, 2017

@DemetriaObilor You look amazing! You carry yourself with class & positivity! I'm rooting for you!

Stay Blessed! https://t.co/l3G30F3H7u — Kellie (@KellieBCray) November 5, 2017

@DemetriaObilor You are beautiful on the outside - but more importantly on the inside. Your critics wish they had such inner light! ??&?? — Joy Frank-Collins (@joyfc) November 5, 2017

You’re beautiful. Your body is beautiful. Your spirit is beautiful. Your vibe and energy beautiful. Your eloquence beautiful. — Sofiya Ballin (@sofiyaballin) November 4, 2017

She has even gotten the attention of celebrities in the music industry such as Chance the Rapper.

BIIIIIIG MAD https://t.co/E9yzWbU9m8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 3, 2017



This is not the first time Obilor has had to address negative comments about her looks. In May of this year, she tweeted out a screenshot of a “racist, hateful email” she received about her hair.

Here's one of the racist, hateful emails I've received for rocking my natural hair on TV. pic.twitter.com/oA8L6gYCyw — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) May 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.