CPD investigating serious traffic collision involving stolen car

CNN reported witnesses described approximately 20 shots being fired and KSAT cited police sources saying the shooter was killed.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
CNN reported witnesses described approximately 20 shots being fired and KSAT cited police sources saying the shooter was killed.More >>
Pentagon official offers grim assessment of cost of destroying North Korea's nuclear weapons.More >>
President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia began with a taste of home, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed him to Japan with a display of friendship that will soon give way to high-stakes diplomacy.More >>
The former head of the Democratic National Committee says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party's presidential nominee with then-Vice President Joe Biden.More >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threat.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating after a car went airborne before rolling over several times early Sunday morning in Columbia.More >>
In high-tax New Jersey, there are worries that the GOP tax cut plan could actually increase bills.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
