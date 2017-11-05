CPD investigating serious traffic collision involving stolen car

Columbia Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a stolen car that went airborne before rolling over several times early Sunday morning in Columbia.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Middleton Street just after 1:30 a.m. Once they saw how serious the crash was they requested the Traffic Safety Unit to come to the scene.

Investigators say a 22-year-old female driver was speeding while traveling southbound on Middleton Street when she drove off the side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The car went airborne and rolled over several times before it finally came to a stop.

The driver of the car was ejected while a passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries. Two additional male passengers also suffered serious injuries. All of the passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the collision remains under investigation.

