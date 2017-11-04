Midlands church celebrates 50 years on one road

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
Jacob Thompson, 9, is asking for help making this Christmas, which is expected to be his last, special through homemade cards.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threat.More >>
Georgia’s balanced offense and two Jake Fromm passing touchdowns would be too much for Carolina to overcome as the Gamecocks fell to the top-ranked Bulldogs 24-10.More >>
A Midlands church celebrated 50 years at a single location Saturday.More >>
New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
House Republicans say their tax plan would help middle class, but benefits still skewed toward wealthy and business.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
