Midlands church celebrates 50 years on one road

A Midlands church celebrated 50 years at a single location Saturday.

Several hundred people showed up to the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road as they hosted "Church and Community Day."

They had food, activities for the kids, and even flu shots were available courtesy of Palmetto Health.

Church leaders say it's a way to not only to help spread their ministry but also to remember the impact they've seen through fifty years on atlas road.

"I seen a lot of cases where people were delivered from alcoholism, abusive relationships, just a lot of different things that we deal with, and we've helped a lot of people with, like I said, not only a spiritual aspect but also the natural aspect as well,” says Antione Jackson, the church’s youth pastor.

Church leaders estimate that more than a 120 people got their flu shots on Saturday. The church is also celebrating its 54th year in overall operation this month.

