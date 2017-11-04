Three Carolina keys for today's game vs. Georgia

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
The Florida Gators fired head football coach Jim McElwain after the team's 42-7 blowout loss Saturday against rival Georgia, prompting some to wonder if University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell might be a candidate for the opening.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Mullen won a pair of national titles as Gators offensive coordinator before coming to MSU. He addressed the speculation today in his weekly press conference.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron previewed the upcoming battle against Alabama during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.More >>
Before its trip to College Station, Mississippi State’s only losses of the season came from road trips. That changed with a 35-14 win over the Aggies, and with that victory the Bulldogs are eligible for their 8th straight bowl game.More >>
