Three Carolina keys for today's game vs. Georgia

Here are three keys to keep an eye on as South Carolina takes on Georgia:

Stop the Run

It’s by far the biggest task the South Carolina defense will have today, but it’s easier said than done.

Georgia has four backs that all have game-breaking abilities. Most notably, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will be the focus of the Bulldogs running game. They’ve combined for over 1,300 yards on the season. If the Gamecocks can stop the UGA rushing attack, it’ll force Jake Fromm to be the one to beat Carolina through the air.

Get Off the Field

It’s been a critical point for the Gamecocks all year long and that’s not going to change today.

Opponents have converted 43.8 percent of their third-down opportunities against the Gamecocks and Georgia is SEC’s best team when it comes to converting third downs. Carolina will have to find a way to keep the defense fresh in order to keep Georgia from running wild today.

Be Special

Coaches always say it takes all three phases of the game to win and today’s no exception for South Carolina.

Parker White is 9-of-17 on field goals this season, but he’s a perfect 14-of-14 when it comes to extra points. The Gamecocks will need to avoid any hiccups in the kicking game and that lies on the shoulders (or in this case, the feet) or White. Every point matters when you’re playing on the road against the top team in the country. So, the margin for error is extremely small.

Also, the Carolina punting unit will be key today. With Joseph Charlton taking snaps on fourth down, it’ll be extremely beneficial to the Gamecocks to have the former A.C. Flora star to help the Gamecocks win the field position battle.

