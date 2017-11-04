Wife surprises husband on Facebook with adorable pregnancy announcement

Sabrina posted a super adorable and funny video to social media of her telling her husband Jordan about her pregnancy. (Source: Sabrina Clendenin)

In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.

Sabrina and Jordan Clendenin met on New Year's Eve in 2012 in Las Vegas and they say it was instant love. The couple already has two beautiful little girls and they are now expecting a new baby soon. Jordan, who is from Pennsylvania, attended the University of South Carolina and loved the area so much that he and Sabrina, who is from Canada, decided to start their family here. Sabrina is from Ontario, Canada.

On Sunday, October 29, Sabrina posted a super adorable and funny video to social media of her telling her husband Jordan about her pregnancy. The thing is, he thought they were recording an audition tape to be on the show Family Feud.

In the video, the couple begins by describing how they met and telling the camera why they think their family would be awesome for the show. Sabrina describes their family is fun as Jordan cuts in with “and loud.”

Sabrina then asks Jordan why he thinks they should be on the Family Feud show. After listening to Jordan explain his thoughts, Sabrina then explains why she thinks they would be good on the show.

“And why I think we should really be on is because, well, I really think that they like pregnant people on. Like when they are showing, they just love it,” Sabrina says. “And by the time…”

“Are you pregnant?” Jordan asks with a very curious look on his face.

“I am,” Sabrina said as she nodded with a big smile on her face. “I did this to tell you.”

She then shows Jordan her pregnancy test who then shouts “yay” and kisses his wife.

Sabrina tells Jordan her due date is on the day he proposed to her, July 4.

Jordan says he is hoping for a baby boy.

Sabrina posted the video to a Facebook group page titled 'Love What Matters.' The video has more than 573,000 views and has been shared more than 580 times with about 10,000 reactions.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

