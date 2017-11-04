Wife surprises husband on Facebook with adorable pregnancy announcement

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
A Winnsboro man claims a reflex caused him to jump in the air and headbutt the officer who put him in handcuffs.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
The charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threat.More >>
New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
A husband and wife in Saluda County are facing charges after the death of the husband’s father.More >>
