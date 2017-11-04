Husband and wife charged after death of elderly relative

Donald Chewning, 51, and his wife Kathy Chewning, 48, have both been charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. (Source: Vinelink)

A husband and wife in Saluda County are facing charges after the death of the husband’s father.

Donald Chewning, 51, and his wife Kathy Chewning, 48, have both been charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say the couple knowingly and willfully abused and neglected Donald’s father, James Boyd Chewning from November 1 to November 2 of this year. James lived with the couple in Saluda and died from abuse and neglect from his son and daughter-in-law.

Officials say the victim was beaten up and tied to the bed using zip ties. His eyes and mouth were also covered with duct tape.

The case is being investigated by SLED and the Saluda Police Department.

Donald and Kathy Chewning are both being held at the Saluda County Detention Center. If convicted, they each could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.