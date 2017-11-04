Orangeburg driver dies after crashing into home Saturday morning

A person in Orangeburg is dead after crashing their car into a home early Saturday morning.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say just after 6 a.m. a car traveling on Sprinkle Street disregarded a stop sign and hit an embankment before crashing into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of Sprinkle Street and Magnolia Street.

The driver of the car died from injuries they received in the crash. The coroner has not released their identity yet.

SCHP continues to investigate.

