Orangeburg driver dies after crashing into home Saturday morning

The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
North Korea, trade, golf: A look at what's on tap for Trump in Japan.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.More >>
A person in Orangeburg is dead after crashing their car into a home early Saturday morning.More >>
U.S. authorities have released a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained after undergoing surgery last month and placed in a facility for unaccompanied immigrant minors.More >>
