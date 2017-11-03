Bed bug discovery prompts letter to parents at Lexington 1 school

The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
You probably wouldn’t expect your child to bring home bed bugs with them from school, but that’s a real concern for parents at Gilbert Primary School.More >>
In 2017, state agencies spent more taxpayer dollars on travel, according to Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom. In fiscal year 2016-2017, there was a $4.6 million increase in travel from the year before.More >>
A Winnsboro man claims a reflex caused him to jump in the air and headbutt the officer who put him in handcuffs.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman who was involved in a crime at a bank in the Town of Lexington.More >>
A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Forest Acres officials say Forest Drive at Atascadero Drive is has reopened after an accident.More >>
Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.More >>
