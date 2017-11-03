USC pitching coach to take medical leave from program - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC pitching coach to take medical leave from program

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina pitching coach Jerry Meyers will be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence from the University of South Carolina.

Officials say Meyers will not return to his position as an assistant coach with the team. However, he could be placed in another position with USC athletics once he is capable of returning to work.

“Jerry is one of the best pitching coaches in the country, but at this point, his health must be his top priority,” USC baseball coach Mark Kingston said in a statement. “In a short time, Jerry has become a close friend, so we will focus on supporting him and his family through this process. Jerry's contributions over the course of sixteen years will leave a lasting legacy on Gamecock baseball.”

Meyers was entering his 17th year with the Gamecock baseball program. He served two different stints with Carolina. His first tour with the Gamecocks program took place from 1996 to 2004. He returned to USC in 2004 and helped Carolina win back-to-back national championships.

Program officials have now begun a search for a new pitching coach.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

