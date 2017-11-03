Former Huger St. court building under $4M contract for purchase, county says

The former Central Magistrate Court building, located at 1400 Huger Street in Columbia, is now under contract for purchase, the city formally announced Friday. (Source: WISTV)

The building has remained vacant for just under a year after court employees moved to its new facility on Decker Boulevard.

The property on Huger Street is more than 50 years old and will require "extensive repairs and renovations" before its fully functional.

The county did not reveal who the contract for purchase is with.

A purchase agreement was signed Oct. 18 in the amount of $4 million, above the appraised $3.8 million. The property is under contract, as the buyer is conducting the due diligence process. This process can take up to 120 days.

