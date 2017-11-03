Lexington officers searching for woman involved in bank fraud incident

Officers say this woman was involved in a bank fraud incident in the Town of Lexington. (Source: Lexington PD)

Officers say this woman was involved in a bank fraud incident in the Town of Lexington. (Source: Lexington PD)

Officers say this woman was involved in a bank fraud incident in the Town of Lexington. (Source: Lexington PD)

Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman who was involved in a crime at a bank in the Town of Lexington.

Officers say the woman was involved in a bank fraud incident.

Lexington PD posted surveillance images of the woman on their social media pages Friday afternoon.

Anyone who may recognize this woman is urged by officers to contact Detective Corporal Mike Lawler at 803-358-2067. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.