Gamecocks unveil uniforms ahead of biggest game of season against No. 1 UGA

The South Carolina Gamecocks have unveiled their uniform combo ahead of what is likely the biggest game of the season for the team.

The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

South Carolina will take the field in Athens wearing white pants, white jerseys, and a garnet helmet.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.