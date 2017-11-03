Gamecocks unveil uniforms ahead of biggest game of season agains - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks unveil uniforms ahead of biggest game of season against No. 1 UGA

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: @GamecockFB) (Source: @GamecockFB)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Gamecocks have unveiled their uniform combo ahead of what is likely the biggest game of the season for the team.

The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. 

South Carolina will take the field in Athens wearing white pants, white jerseys, and a garnet helmet.

