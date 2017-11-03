Portion of Forest Drive reopened following accident - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Forest Acres officials say Forest Drive at Atascadero Drive is has reopened after an accident.

Officials say a motorist hit a power pole at the intersection of Atascadero while trying to avoid hitting another driver. The driver who crashed into the power pole has been hospitalized, but there is no word on their condition. 

Commuters can return driving in this area. 

