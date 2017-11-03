Part of Forest Drive blocked off due to accident - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Forest Acres officials say Forest Drive at Atascadero Drive is closed for the time being after an accident.

Officials say a motorist hit a power pole at the intersection of Atascadero.

The area will be closed off for the next hour and a half.

Avoid the area if possible.

