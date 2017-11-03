Athletics coaches are among the highest travel spenders in SC, a report says

In 2017, state agencies spent more taxpayer dollars on travel, according to Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom. In fiscal year 2016-2017, there was a $4.6 million increase in travel from the year before.

That brings the total amount spent on things like hotels, meals, mileage, and airfare, to $85.7 million.

Clemson and the University of South Carolina are the top two spenders, according to the newly released travel report. Eckstrom's office lists Clemson and USC as spending $14,808,002 and $12,602,282, respectively.

The travel report lists the top 25 travelers by agency, which includes Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney as the fourth greatest travel spender at the university, at $77,317. USC football coach Will Muschamp is not listed among the school's top 25 spenders on travel.

A check of these records show athletics coaches are among the highest spenders in nearly every university listed.

The entire travel report is published for any taxpayer to review on the comptroller's site.

