LIVE: Judge recommends no prison time for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Judge recommends no prison time for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LIVE: Judge recommends no prison time for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly