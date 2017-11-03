2-week-old's death under investigation following possible cardiac arrest

Lexington Police Department officials are at the scene of an active investigation where a 2-week-old boy died at a residence in the Hickory Hills neighborhood.

According to LPD spokesman Cpl. Cameron Mortenson, officers were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Industrial Drive and found a 2-week-old child unresponsive.

Mortenson said the infant was immediately transported to Lexington Medical Center where the child died a short time later from a suspected cardiac arrest.

Officials with LPD, SLED, and the Lexington County Coroner's Office are aiding in the investigation.

LPD officials are now referring to this as an "infant death investigation" as per normal protocol.

“Anytime we have an infant death investigation, we have to look at every aspect of it," Mortenson said. "Our investigation is on scene today. We also have the State Law Enforcement Division crime scene, and also the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.”

No word if any charges will be filed.

