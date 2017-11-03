Drive-by shooting in Midlands hospitalizes one

A drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night in Columbia.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened on Trotter Road around 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene after being dispatched to a shots fired call, they found one man wounded.

Investigators are currently in the process of trying to identify the car and the suspect involved.

If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

