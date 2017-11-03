RCSD: Man Stabbed By Angry Mom May Be Linked to Other Sex Assaults

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say they plan to charge 26-year-old Alexander Bush with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection with an incident that left him hospitalized with a stab wound to the upper body.

The sheriff’s department says Bush was stabbed Thursday night by the teenager’s mother.

Deputies found Bush suffering from the injury after being called to the Austin Woods Apartments off Garners Ferry Road shortly before 9:00 p.m.

An incident report says Bush reported being stabbed by the woman, whose name was redacted from the report.

The woman told investigators she stabbed Bush after her daughter said she had awakened from a nap to find Bush touching her.

The girl had been sleeping in the apartment of her mother’s sister, who had been dating the suspect.

The sheriff’s report says the mother confronted Bush and after a physical altercation, the woman got a kitchen knife and stabbed Bush.

No charges have been filed against her.

Investigators say after Bush was taken to a hospital, he gave them different birthdates.

Deputies then found Bush was wanted on a warrant issued in Georgia.

They say they also received information at the apartment complex indicating he could be accused of sexually assaulting two additional victims.

The alleged victims in those cases will be interviewed.

