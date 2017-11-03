No charges to be filed against a mother who stabbed a man accused of sexually assaulting her young daughter

A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to officials, that incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night at a complex on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say the teen, who was staying at her sister's apartment, was sexually assaulted by her sister's boyfriend before she ran back to her residence in the same complex.

Investigators say the teen's mom discovered what happened and got into an argument with the man before she stabbed him.

The man is expected to be okay, but he will be charged with criminal sexual conduct.

An investigation continues.

