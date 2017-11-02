Columbia Police searching for man wanted for several charges

Anyone with any information on Drayton’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: Columbia Police)

Columbia Police are searching for a man who is accused of committing several property crimes and has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Once arrested, Marcus Drayton, 33, is facing multiple charges including financial identity fraud and grand larceny and officers are still connecting him to other crimes.

Drayton is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on College Street and stealing her purse as she slept in early October. The woman confronted him after she woke up and Drayton ran off. He was seen on surveillance minutes later using her ATM card to steal money out of her account.

Officers say Drayton was also identified as a suspect in a car theft case that also happened in October. Drayton is believed to have broken the window out of a Dodge Ram before stealing the $15,000 vehicle. Investigators believe he used a spare key that was left in the car to start it.

Two days after stealing the vehicle, Drayton allegedly stole an iPad from a truck outside a local store.

Anyone with any information on Drayton’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

