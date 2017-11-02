Man grabs container of money during ATM maintenance at Upstate bank, police say

A man walked up and grabbed a container of money Thursday morning while maintenance was being done on an ATM, according to Lt. Doug Harwell, with the Spartanburg Police Department.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Vital Federal Credit Union on Asheville Highway, Harwell said.

He said the man ran off after grabbing the container.

K-9’s were brought in to look for the man, but did not find him.

