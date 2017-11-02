President Trump's Twitter account deactivated for short time by Twitter

President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was accidentally suspended for a short time Thursday night.

The president’s account, which has over 41 million followers, was deactivated for about 11 minutes.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Twitter released a statement saying the president’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.”

Twitter says they are continuing their investigation and taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Since his return into the “Twitter-verse,” the president has tweeted multiple times. One of his tweets was about the new tax measure that was rolled out by House Republicans on Thursday.

Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

He also fired more shots towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

....This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

So far, he has not commented about his account being deactivated.

