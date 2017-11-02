President Trump's Twitter account deactivated for short time by Twitter

President Trump's Twitter account deactivated for short time by - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was accidentally suspended for a short time Thursday night.

The president’s account, which has over 41 million followers, was deactivated for about 11 minutes.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Twitter released a statement saying the president’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.”

Twitter says they are continuing their investigation and taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

Since his return into the “Twitter-verse,” the president has tweeted multiple times. One of his tweets was about the new tax measure that was rolled out by House Republicans on Thursday.

He also fired more shots towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

So far, he has not commented about his account being deactivated. 

