Study: Which college is the best in South Carolina?

When it comes to colleges in our state, which one is the best?

Wallethub released its Best Colleges in South Carolina survey on Thursday, and Clemson ranked No. 1.

Columbia International University and Wofford College round out the top three. The Citadel came in No. 4 and Charleston Southern was No. 10.

Clemson was named 90th in the nationwide rankings. Here's the full top 10, as ranked by WalletHub:

Clemson University Columbia International University Wofford College The Citadel Presbyterian College University of South Carolina North Greenville University Anderson University Erskine College Charleston Southern University

The study was done based on 26 measures grouped into 7 categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes. To read the full study, click here.

