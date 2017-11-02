Clemson's Dabo Swinney reacts to news of Deshaun Watson injury

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has put out a statement about former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s injury.

Watson suffered a season-ending injury during practice with the Houston Texans on Thursday.

Swinney said he last talked to Watson late Thursday afternoon. He said he is disappointed to hear the news of the injury but he goes on to say that Watson is someone who “has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger.”

The coach then says he is happy that fans got a chance to see Watson in action this season before he was injured.

“At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do,” Dabo said in his statement. “I see today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It would have been so much worse if it happened in training camp.”

Coach Swinney even references the 2014 Clemson Football season when Watson suffered an injury that threatened his freshman season.

“This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game,” Swinney said.

Swinney says he has no doubt that Watson will bounce back from this injury just as he has before.

“All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here,” Swinney said. “I have no doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”

You can read the whole statement from Coach Dabo below.

