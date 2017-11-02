SC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico hurricane relief

After spending weeks in Puerto Rico helping with hurricane relief efforts several South Carolina National Guard Soldiers returned home on Thursday.

The soldiers returned to McEntire Base in Eastover this afternoon after helping clear roads and reach areas cut off after Hurricane Maria.

Around 150 South Carolina Engineers were part of a multi-state Engineer Task Force with Soldiers from the North Carolina, Louisiana and the New York Army National Guard.

The South Carolina soldiers are assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion headquartered in Edgefield and the 178th Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill.

