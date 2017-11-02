PLAYER TO WATCH: Gray Collegiate's Rivers leads defensive charge for War Eagles

Duncan Rivers has a nose for the ball.

The Gray Collegiate senior linebacker is one of the driving forces for the War Eagles this season. With his help, Gray Collegiate is now set host a playoff game for the first time in school history.

“He’s been one of those guys that has built our program up,” said War Eagles head coach Adam Holmes. “He’s a great kid. He’s played 6-7 different positions for us from receiver to linebacker to running back. He snaps, he punts, 5.0 GPA. 1500 SAT. He just does everything you could ask for as a student-athlete.”

Rivers has collected 147 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He says his success all goes back to preparing the right way.

“Well, it’s all hard work and practice,” Rivers said. “Coach Bayer is always pushing us. A lot of support from the team. Those guys are always pushing us and really just pushing us to be better.”

At this point, Rivers has no scholarship offers. However, that could change soon, according to Holmes.

"There are some Ivy Leagues that are really interested," said Holmes. "We've talked to Wofford a little bit and that could be more of an invited walk-on with them. He's been up and visited Davidson and some other schools. You don't want to pass on a guy like this. He brings everything to the table and I think those guys are going to see it after the season."

Right now, Rivers is focused on the playoffs and he's hoping to make every play count on his quest to help his team win their first state championship.

“It’s huge. It’s huge. This could potentially be my last game. We’ve all been working hard. We’ve been preparing and, if we all band together and just play our game, then hopefully we’ll get another one.”

Gray Collegiate will host a playoff game for the first time in school history when they take on Cheraw in first-round action this Friday at Bolden Stadium.

