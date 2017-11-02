State superintendent's budget would send more buses to the 'graveyard'

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.More >>
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >>
President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was accidentally suspended for a short time Thursday night.More >>
A revolutionary alternative to open heart surgery and that procedure is now available at a Midlands hospital.More >>
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has put out a statement about former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s injury.More >>
A national prosecutor group is pressing federal regulators to find a solution to the dangers they say are posed by inmates' access to illegal cellphones inside prisons.More >>
A Richland County deputy was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Bookman Road, off Two Notch Road, on Thursday afternoon.More >>
