South Congaree PD: Duo arrested in multiple thefts from cars, larceny charges

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
What was supposed to be one man’s private paradise in the country is now contaminated with raw sewage.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.More >>
Fans and celebrities alike are reacting to the news of rookie NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson sustaining a season-ending injury during practice on Thursday.More >>
Two men were arrested on several charges including theft from motor vehicle, petit larceny, and criminal conspiracy charges.More >>
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.More >>
A Richland County deputy was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Bookman Road, off Two Notch Road, on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The word 'weakness' has no place for children with diverse strengths at The Barclay School in Fairfield County.More >>
