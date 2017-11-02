South Congaree PD: Duo arrested in multiple thefts from cars, larceny charges

Two men were arrested on several charges including theft from motor vehicle, petit larceny, and criminal conspiracy charges. (Source: South Congaree Police Department Facebook page)

Garrett Dalton Chavis and Eric Eugene Riley were arrested after an investigation into several auto break-ins in South Congaree.

Some of the property that was stolen in the break-ins have been recovered, and officers are working to track down other property that's still missing.

Other local law enforcement agencies were contacted and additional charges are forthcoming.

"The South Congaree Police Department would like to thank local citizens for providing video security footage which helped lead to the identification of these perpetrators," the department said on its Facebook page.

