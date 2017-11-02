Fans, athletes react to news of Deshaun Watson injury on social - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fans, athletes react to news of Deshaun Watson injury on social media

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Deshaun Watson headshot, as Houston Texans quarterback. (Source: AP) Deshaun Watson headshot, as Houston Texans quarterback. (Source: AP)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Fans and celebrities alike are reacting to the news of rookie NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson sustaining a season-ending injury during practice on Thursday.

According to the injury report released by the Houston Texans, Watson suffered a knee injury and had limited practice participation for the day. The NFL Network confirmed the Houston Texans QB will miss the remainder of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

The news seemed to shock the social media world with both fans of Watson and fellow athletes posting about their shock and sending their support. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly