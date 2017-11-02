Fans, athletes react to news of Deshaun Watson injury on social media

Fans and celebrities alike are reacting to the news of rookie NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson sustaining a season-ending injury during practice on Thursday.

According to the injury report released by the Houston Texans, Watson suffered a knee injury and had limited practice participation for the day. The NFL Network confirmed the Houston Texans QB will miss the remainder of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

BREAKING: Texans QB Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.



??: @RapSheet // @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/rihuqYelsG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2017

The news seemed to shock the social media world with both fans of Watson and fellow athletes posting about their shock and sending their support.

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! ???????? https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017

Reporter: this just in Deshaun Watson has suffered a torn acl. out for season



Fantasy Football owners: pic.twitter.com/LlNMLLqkCd — Post Palone ???? (@yapapivic) November 2, 2017

NOOOO DESHAUN WATSON OUT FOR SEASON ?????? — Christian Abbott (@AbbottSays) November 2, 2017

*phone vibrates*



Bleacher Report: “Deshaun Watson tore his acl today and is out for the season”



Me: pic.twitter.com/c04e8Ui5CH — Pecan B ????? (@swaggy_b_) November 2, 2017

Texans Fans after hearing about Deshaun Watson #HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/JGrENxCuPL — KVZ (@k_psi) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for my bro, come back stronger than ever! @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/HaGz8Lo5FR — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) November 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.