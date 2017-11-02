RCSD: SUV found submerged in water off Hwy 601; driver OK

An SUV was found submerged in a body of water off Hwy. 601 on Thursday has been accounted for and is safe, Richland County deputies confirmed. (Source: RCSD Twitter)

Richland Co. deputies discovered the vehicle and sent their RCSD Dive Team and deputies to search for the person, who was later found away from the scene and is safe.

RCSD Dive Team & Deputies are on the scene of a vehicle submerged in water on US 601. A search is underway for occupant(s). pic.twitter.com/LEKln9J8wl — RCSD (@RCSD) November 2, 2017

Deputies are investigating why the SUV was in the water.

The driver/owner of the submerged vehicle off of Highway 601 has been located safely away from the scene, thankfully everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/idCTkxK0cT — RCSD (@RCSD) November 2, 2017

