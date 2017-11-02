RCSD: SUV found submerged in water off Hwy 601; driver OK - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD: SUV found submerged in water off Hwy 601; driver OK

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
An SUV was found submerged in a body of water off Hwy. 601 on Thursday has been accounted for and is safe, Richland County deputies confirmed. (Source: RCSD Twitter) An SUV was found submerged in a body of water off Hwy. 601 on Thursday has been accounted for and is safe, Richland County deputies confirmed. (Source: RCSD Twitter)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An SUV was found submerged in a body of water off Hwy. 601 on Thursday and the driver is accounted for and safe, Richland County deputies confirmed. 

Richland Co. deputies discovered the vehicle and sent their RCSD Dive Team and deputies to search for the person, who was later found away from the scene and is safe. 

Deputies are investigating why the SUV was in the water. 

