RCSD deputy OK, not at fault in collision on Bookman Rd.

A Richland County deputy was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Bookman Road, off Two Notch Road, on Thursday afternoon.

There were injuries involved for the other driver in this collision.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department tweeted that the deputy is OK and was not at fault in the accident.

