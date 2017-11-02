RCSD deputy involved in collision on Bookman Road

A Richland County deputy was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Bookman Road, off Two Notch Road, on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Viewer video)

There were injuries, but it's unclear the condition or who was injured. Drivers traveling in this area are urged to find an alternate route while the roadway is being cleared.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

