Irmo fire crews assisting 1 trapped in vehicle on I-26 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irmo fire crews assisting 1 trapped in vehicle on I-26

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Irmo Fire District/Twitter) (Source: Irmo Fire District/Twitter)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Irmo fire crews are working to help one person who is entrapped in a vehicle on I-26 eastbound at the St. Andrews off-ramp. 

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route if they are in this area. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly