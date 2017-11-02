5th suspect charged in connection to Vista shootout

John Bates, Jr, Jarvis Tucker, and Keveas Gallman are also charged in the Vista shooting that injured 8 people. (Source: CPD)

A fifth man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Columbia's Vista that injured 8 in September.

Jenorris Lartman, of Newberry, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

Lartman, who was also injured during the shooting, was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

He's accused of shooting several times from inside a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 16. A Kentucky Wildcats fan, visiting Columbia for the football game versus the Gamecocks, was one of the eight people injured.

Four others have been arrested for their part in the shooting:

John Bates, Jr.: seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Jarvis Tucker: Accessory After the Fact

Keveas Gallman: one Count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maleik Houseal: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Houseal was injured during the shooting incident and hospitalized. He will remain under police guard until his release at which time he will be arrested and processed for the aforementioned charges.

