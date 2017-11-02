Midlands school board member charged after allegedly abusing adopted son

A Clarendon County School District One board chairman is facing a felony unlawful neglect of a child charge. (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

A Clarendon County School District One board chairman is facing a felony unlawful neglect of a child charge.

According to an incident report, an 8-year-old said Tony Junious whooped him with a belt, leaving him with several bruises on his body.

Junious is the boy's adoptive father. Authorities in Clarendon County issued a warrant for his arrest. Junious turned himself in the next day and was bonded out the same day.

School district officials say Junious has not been removed from his position.

