'It's North Columbia's time,' mayor says in announcement of new development

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.More >>
