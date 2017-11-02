'It's North Columbia's time,' mayor says in announcement of new - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'It's North Columbia's time,' mayor says in announcement of new development

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The North Main Street corridor of Columbia is about to see a major boost in development, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and fellow city council members detailed in a news conference Thursday.

Benjamin and council announced what's being called Azurest at Heritage Creek, a commercial, residential, and retail space on Mason Road.

"It's North Columbia's time," Benjamin said.

That development is set to turn 80 acres of undeveloped land into a new development.

"We're building on a great legacy and building an even greater future for the people that live in North Columbia," Benjamin said. "The best is yet to come."  

