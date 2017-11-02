Drugs, gun, and two suspects taken into custody following traffi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Drugs, gun, and two suspects taken into custody following traffic stop

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department says a traffic stop yielded two arrests, narcotics, and a gun. 

Details remain limited about the bust, but officials say a traffic stop at the 5500 block of North Main Street. 

Two people have been taken into custody as a result.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • House GOP set to unveil tax overhaul; keeps retirement rules

    House GOP set to unveil tax overhaul; keeps retirement rules

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-11-02 08:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-11-02 12:43:13 GMT

    The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.

    More >>

    The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.

    More >>

  • Russia hackers had targets worldwide, beyond US election

    Russia hackers had targets worldwide, beyond US election

    Thursday, November 2 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:11:53 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-11-02 12:43:11 GMT

    A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.

    More >>

    A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.

    More >>

  • Feds: Truck attack suspect said 'he felt good about' rampage

    Feds: Truck attack suspect said 'he felt good about' rampage

    Thursday, November 2 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:10:22 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-11-02 12:41:43 GMT

    The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.

    More >>

    The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly