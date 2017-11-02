No respect? USC women not ranked No. 1 in preseason AP poll - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No respect? USC women not ranked No. 1 in preseason AP poll

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley wearing her "net-lace" during the celebration parade Sunday (Source: WIS) Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley wearing her "net-lace" during the celebration parade Sunday (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina national championship women's basketball team is not the number one team in the nation, according to the preseason top 25 poll released by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Instead, the UConn Huskies find themselves atop the college basketball poll followed by Texas at No. 2, Baylor at No. 3, and finally, South Carolina at No. 4. 

The Gamecocks, of course, are coming off a national title against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are No. 7 in the poll.

Coach Dawn Staley and the ladies tip-off against Alabama State on Nov. 10. 

  • INSIDE THE 10: Can the Gamecocks stop the undefeated Bulldogs?

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-11-01 23:54:09 GMT

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

  • SEC teams rumored to be interested in Memphis' Norvell

    Monday, October 30 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:32:36 GMT
    Mike Norvell (Source: WMC Action News 5)Mike Norvell (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The Florida Gators fired head football coach Jim McElwain after the team's 42-7 blowout loss Saturday against rival Georgia, prompting some to wonder if University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell might be a candidate for the opening. 

  • Alabama DB Deionte Thompson indicted in Texas assault case

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:31:39 GMT
    (Source: Alabama Athletics)(Source: Alabama Athletics)

    Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.

