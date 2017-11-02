No respect? USC women not ranked No. 1 in preseason AP poll

The South Carolina national championship women's basketball team is not the number one team in the nation, according to the preseason top 25 poll released by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Instead, the UConn Huskies find themselves atop the college basketball poll followed by Texas at No. 2, Baylor at No. 3, and finally, South Carolina at No. 4.

The Gamecocks, of course, are coming off a national title against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are No. 7 in the poll.

Coach Dawn Staley and the ladies tip-off against Alabama State on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.